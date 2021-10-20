These Are the Counties in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 234,922 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,394 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cleveland-Elyria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geauga County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,725 infections in Geauga County, or 9,286 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Geauga County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cleveland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Geauga County, below the 187 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

