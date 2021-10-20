CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWlwb6f00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 234,922 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,394 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cleveland-Elyria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geauga County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,725 infections in Geauga County, or 9,286 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Geauga County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cleveland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Geauga County, below the 187 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Geauga County, OH 9,286 8,725 168 158
2 Lorain County, OH 11,337 34,771 185 566
3 Cuyahoga County, OH 11,449 143,542 191 2,400
4 Lake County, OH 11,455 26,352 188 432
5 Medina County, OH 12,147 21,532 170 302

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans#Cleveland Elyria
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Longest Workweeks

Record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work.  Partly in an effort to reduce the likelihood […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Lowest Rents in America

As many Americans have moved due to the pandemic, particularly from large cities on the East and West Coasts, in search of a better quality of life, home prices have surged. People also have been able to relocate because more companies have allowed employees to work from home. In addition, low mortgage rates also contributed […]
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
NBC News

Stacey Abrams group donates more than $1 million to erase medical debts of people in five states

The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
CHARITIES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

66K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy