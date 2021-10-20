CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWlwYPM00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 98,909 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,596 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Des Moines-West Des Moines than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,143 infections in Madison County, or 13,486 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Des Moines metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 157 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, compared to 154 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, IA 13,486 2,143 157 25
2 Guthrie County, IA 14,428 1,540 319 34
3 Warren County, IA 15,466 7,634 194 96
4 Polk County, IA 15,539 73,698 151 716
5 Dallas County, IA 16,540 13,894 127 107

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson County Pilot

Des Moines Valley Health – Notice Of Special Meeting

DES MOINES VALLEY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS. November 3, 2021 – 8:00 A.M. The Des Moines Valley Health and Human Services Board of Commissioners will meet in Special Session on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. in the Jackson, MN, Government East Cafeteria meeting room: 402 White Street, Door #7, Jackson, Minnesota for the purpose of a closed meeting to Evaluate the Annual Performance of Des Moines Valley Health and Human Services Executive Director Craig Myers, pursuant to MN Statutes 13D.05 Subd. 3(a).
JACKSON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KCCI.com

Multiple agencies conduct major law enforcement operation in Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa announced a major law enforcement operation early Tuesday morning. Twelve federal search warrants were executed at locations around the Des Moines metro early Tuesday morning. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the searches were conducted by officers,...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dallas#Ia Metro Area With#Americans
timesdelphic.com

Commentary: The ghosts of Des Moines

Welcome to Iowa, home of Drake University, corn, wind turbines and … ghosts?. That’s right, there are many allegedly haunted locations in the state, a few of which are right here in Des Moines. For the thrill seekers among us, these are some spots worth checking out in pursuit of the paranormal…if you’re brave enough to enter.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Paint Color Discovered West Des Moines Creek Tributary

(West Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa DNR is monitoring the clean up of red paint colorant that got into a tributary of a creek in West Des Moines and Clive. DNR investigators say a Home Depot employee appears to have flushed the colorant into a storm water intake at their West Des Moines store yesterday, and it flowed into a storm water basin and further downstream in the tributary of Walnut Creek. The DNR says the color didn’t reach the creek and there doesn’t appear to be a danger to wildlife. . Home Depot is seeking an environmental contractor for the cleanup.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

The YMCA of Greater Des Moines wants you back

DES MOINES, Iowa — The YMCA of Greater Des Moines is trying to convince 6,000 members who quit during the pandemic to come back. The YMCA is hoping some new ideas will help to rebuild the 153-year-old metro institution. “At my age, if I didn't do it, things would start...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
timesdelphic.com

Des Moines City Council Elections

On Nov. 2, Des Moines will hold elections for three seats on the Des Moines City Council: Ward I, Ward III and At-Large, with eight candidates running across the three races. Drake University sits just within Ward I, with University Ave. serving as the boundary between Ward I and Ward III. You can find your polling place at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.
KCCI.com

Masks are keeping COVID-19 cases down at Des Moines schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — New data shows masks are working. According to the Des Moines Public School District, its COVID-19 cases have been dropping weekly since mandating masks in schools on Sept. 15. "We know this was the right thing to do, we knew this would make a difference," said...
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Des Moines County Public Health cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Health Department has announced the cancellation of a vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday, October 25th. The Burlington Beacon reports that the clinic, which was scheduled to take place at Faith Lutheran Church was canceled due to a lack of staff. Des Moines County Public...
BURLINGTON, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Ricochet preparing to open in downtown Des Moines

Ricochet Game Lounge & Social Bar is expected to open in December on the street level of Capital Square, located at 400 Locust St. in downtown Des Moines. The pandemic delayed the game lounge’s opening for more than 18 months. Architectural rendering by RDG Planning and Design. Ricochet Game Lounge...
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Missouri Woman Airlifted To Des Moines For Injuries Suffered In Audubon County Accident

A Missouri woman was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment of injuries received in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday east of Irwin. The Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene on Bluebird Avenue and Audubon County Road F24 at approximately 11:55 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that 44-year-old Tatum R. Schmidt of Savannah, Mo. Was southbound on Bluebird Avenue in a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox and failed to stop at the intersection with F24. Forty-two-year-old Nicholas Koeppe of Exira was eastbound on the county road in a 1997 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer at that time and was unable to avoid a collision with the Schmidt vehicle, striking it on the driver’s side. The semi left the roadway to the right, entered the south ditch and rolled, coming to rest on the top. The Equinox came to rest in the center of F24. Koeppe was transported by Irwin Emergency Medical Services to the Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan for treatment of his injuries.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

US Secretary Of Agriculture Vilsack To Visit Deere Picketers In Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) — U-S Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit John Deere picketers in Des Moines this (Wednesday) afternoon. The former Iowa governor plans to make the stop at Deere’s Des Moines Works to start a two-day visit to Iowa. The strike by 10 thousand John Deere workers is on its seventh day. Vilsack will also attend events surrounding the 2021 World Food Prize. The latest offer to the U-A-W workers was rejected by about 90 percent during an October 10th vote. The strike started four days later.
DES MOINES, IA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

66K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy