Peoria, IL

These Are the Counties in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWlwXWd00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 55,178 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,737 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Peoria than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marshall County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,407 infections in Marshall County, or 11,930 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marshall County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Peoria metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 178 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Marshall County, below the 224 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Marshall County, IL 11,930 1,407 178 21
2 Peoria County, IL 14,491 26,730 199 368
3 Stark County, IL 14,709 809 509 28
4 Woodford County, IL 14,751 5,726 237 92
5 Tazewell County, IL 15,320 20,506 247 330

