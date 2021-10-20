CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Parishes in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWlwVlB00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 79,483 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,255 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lafayette than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Martin Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,323 infections in St. Martin Parish, or 15,484 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Martin Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 298 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Martin Parish, above the 248 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Martin Parish, LA 15,484 8,323 298 160
2 Lafayette Parish, LA 15,978 38,362 166 398
3 Acadia Parish, LA 16,576 10,371 398 249
4 Vermilion Parish, LA 16,846 10,085 306 183
5 Iberia Parish, LA 16,979 12,342 307 223

