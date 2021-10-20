LaMelo Ball’s favorite dish in Charlotte is at a cereal bar

Last season’s NBA rookie of the year keeps his answers to questions about basketball short and sweet, but ask him where he likes to eat and he lights up.

LaMelo Ball has been in Charlotte for nearly a year. An odd year amid a pandemic, but he’s had time to explore and land on Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar in Uptown’s Brevard Court.

Greg Robinson and Danielle Booker opened Charlotte’s first cereal bar in April, putting a twist on classic cereal and turning some into milkshakes.

Robinson told Axios Ball stops by all the time and sends people their way.

The couple decided to go into business together almost a year to the day after started dating.

Karmon DuPree Jr. started Day & Night as a food truck in Los Angeles. Charlotte’s location is a franchise.

Ball’s order: Cosmo & Wanda shake.

Froot Loops/Captain Crunch All Berries

It also comes as a bowl.

“The Cosmo & Wanda, talk to you different,” Ball told me with a smile recently. “That’s good for sure. I definitely need one right now talking about it. That’s how good it is.”

Charlotte’s fascination with Ball’s food choices began during his introductory press conference last November. He told reporters he ate Cook-Out the night before, ordering a chicken sandwich with secret sauce and Cajun fries.

“The Cajun fries was good though, I’m not going to lie to you,” Ball said then.

Immediately , you could feel the rookie settle in. He seemed more comfortable talking about food than justifying why the Charlotte Hornets made the right call drafting him third overall.

Of course, he became the third rookie in franchise history to earn rookie of the year, joining Larry Johnson (1991-92) and Emeka Okafor (2004-05).

Why it matters: Opening week has finally arrived for the Charlotte Hornets. All eyes will be on them on Oct. 20 at 7pm when they face the Indiana Pacers, the same team who kept them out of the playoffs last season.

“There’s a lot of motivation for Wednesday night,” coach James Borrego said. “A lot of motivation.”

Of note: This will be the first Hornets game open to full-capacity since March 7, 2020.

Masks will be required inside Spectrum Center, which seats over 17,000.

The post LaMelo Ball’s favorite dish in Charlotte is at a cereal bar appeared first on Axios Charlotte .