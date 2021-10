MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a Miami great grandmother who died after being hit by two vehicles that fled the scene has made an emotional plea for anyone with information to come forward. According to police, on October 16th, around 8 p.m., Ana Paulina Garcia was struck at NW 1 Avenue and NW 79 Street in Little River. Her family said the 75-year-old Garcia was struck moments after getting off a bus as she was heading home. Garcia’s daughter-in-law Elizabeth Liriano described her as a kind and loving person. “My mother-in-law would do everything for her family and her great-grandkids. She would help...

