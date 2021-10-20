David Heyman’s Heyday Television Options Four Dolores Redondo Novels

EXCLUSIVE: David Heyman ’s Heyday Television has optioned four novels from award-winning Spanish noir author Dolores Redondo: The North Face of the Heart and its Baztan Trilogy prequel, the latter of which has already been made into three Netflix films.

The North Face Of The Heart follows Spanish detective Amala Salazar, as she helps the FBI track an extraordinary serial killer down in New Orleans on the eve of Hurricane Katrina. Salazar joins a high-profile team led by FBI agent Aloisius Dupree, whose own complicated past is entwined with the communities struggling to defend their homes as the flood waters rise.

Prior to its publication, Redondo wrote the Baztan Trilogy , which comprises The Invisible Guardian, The Legacy of the Bones and Offering to the Storm and has already been made into three Spanish language Netflix films by Fernando González Molina.

Harry Potter’s Heyman and Heyday president Tom Winchester will oversee the projects.

Heyday, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, has been busy in the optioning market since it launched , most recently scoring TV rights to Big Little Lies’ author Liane Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall.

Redondo is represented by CAA and Anna Soler-Pont at the Pontas Agency.