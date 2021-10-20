CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBA - Spotlight on Manufacturing Webinar Series - Supply Chain Solutions

 8 days ago

This webinar will feature a discussion facilitated by the Manufacturing...

Engineer Live

Electronics supply chain considerations

Jeff Brind on the importance of a flexible supply chain. The Covid-19 crisis has further proven the importance of flexibility for supply chains. All businesses have limitations that have become more apparent over the past 18 months. The businesses that have fared the best during this time are those that have been flexible and proactive to overcome difficulties, rather than trying to push through with their existing business model and weather the storm.
ECONOMY
missouribusinessalert.com

Datebook: Fostering Wellbeing in Uncertain Times; Supply Chain Solutions

Log on this week for business events held by hosts from across the state:. Missouri Tax, Manufacturing & Business Virtual Conference, hosted by Associated Industries of Missouri | 9 – 11 a.m. | $25*. Virtual LaunchU, hosted by the Missouri Women’s Business Center | 6 – 8:30 p.m. | Free.
SMALL BUSINESS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of supply chain solutions, named 2020 Broker of the Year by Nestle USA

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has been named 2020 Broker of the Year by Nestle USA. Capstone’s freight management division has served Nestle USA for more than five years, steadily growing the relationship each year. Nestle...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Cap Yarns LLC, Delivering Unsurpassed Quality and Innovation Since 1944

Cap Yarns, LLC takes pride in having the greatest ﬁber blending capacity of any yarn manufacturer in the Americas. Their ability to produce custom yarns in large and small batches in record turnaround times has earned Cap Yarns a rare distinction in the industry. Cap Yarns is renowned for its innovative, unique and high-quality specialty yarns and custom blends for the knitting and weaving industries. They feature sustainably sourced natural and ﬁber-dyed yarns with distinct characteristics capable of creating original looks and textures for a discerning international clientele. What truly sets Cap Yarns ahead of the pack is their reCapture upcycled yarns...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Delta Apparel CEO Credits Near-Shore Sourcing for Q4 Performance

Delta Group sales increased 5 percent as buyers of the retail-direct business saw the advantages of its near-shore manufacturing network. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
WTAJ

Wolf administration: $3 million in funding for start-up investments

Harrisburg, Pa. (WTAJ) – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today announced the approval of $3 million in funding through the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) to Hatch BioFund GP, LLC and Rittenhouse GP III, LLC to fund early-stage technology companies in southeastern Pennsylvania. “Today’s investments are critical as we continue […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Cheddar News

Huntington Bancshares CEO on Q3 Earnings, Record-Breaking Revenue Report

Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Overstock CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Weathering Supply Chain Constraints

Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the company's Q3 earnings beat. While supply chain issues have plagued businesses across industries, Johnson noted that the company largely avoided constraints by not pressuring suppliers to fill Overstock's own distribution centers, encouraging them to use their own. "We have a higher in-stock percentage today than we did a year ago. Not quite as high as we did pre-pandemic but better than it was last year at this time," he said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Travis Perkins ‘very capably’ dealing with supply issues as it upgrades profits

Building materials firm Travis Perkins said it is navigating supply chain challenges “very capably” as it increased its profit targets.However, shares in the company dipped despite the third profit upgrade in five months.The UK construction sector has seen recent rapid growth threatened by soaring raw material prices and supply chain disruption amid global sourcing issues and logistics problems in the UK.Nevertheless, Travis Perkins, which also owns Toolstation, said disruption to its customer service has been “minimal”.Our Q3 performance continued to be strong, with like for like sales up 13.1% vs last year. We also completed the reshaping of the Group...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Wool: Designed by Nature, Designed for Life

In order to change the end result, it’s best to start at the very beginning. There’s no doubt the fashion and textile industry is one of the world’s greatest polluters. Time and time again we see statistics being thrown around—carbon emissions, clothes going to landfill, water usage. The list seems endless. As manufacturers, brands and increasing number of consumers embark on the journey towards sustainable practices, it’s clear we need both a shift in thought processes and a change in actions. What has become clear over the past few seasons is that fashion needs to shy away from the traditional take-make-dispose...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Solving Online Footwear Returns with AI Recommendations

Online retailers have a recurring returns problem, especially in the footwear category where they can be as high as 30 to 40 percent.  As e-commerce continues to grow at an exponential rate, this challenge will unfortunately only become more prevalent. But, one company is combining 3D foot scanning and artificial intelligence (AI) in an effort to eliminate the issue entirely and give consumers the right shoe fit every time. Aetrex recently unveiled FitGenius, an AI platform that is now integrated into their foot scanning technology. The program works by matching shoppers’ unique foot profiles, which are gathered from a foot scan...
APPAREL
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Supporting our customers on the path to net zero: The Microsoft cloud and decarbonization

Demand for data and digital services is expected to continue its exponential growth over the coming years, with global internet traffic projected to double by 2022[i]. The Microsoft cloud is the trusted cloud for everyday digital experiences at work and at home – from critical applications for life and safety services, education institutions and governments to advancing scientific research surrounding the world’s most pressing challenges – like climate change. Underpinning the cloud are physical datacenters, networking and fiber connected to the world’s energy grids. Customers already benefit from the cloud’s ability to provide massive efficiency that reduces the collective carbon footprint required to support the world’s compute needs. Even so, the increasing demand for cloud leads to increasing demand for datacenters, which require power, land and water to operate. We – and the cloud industry – face an important challenge as a result: scaling our computing power to progress digital economies, research and inclusive economic opportunities – while also helping to preserve the only planet we have.
BUSINESS

