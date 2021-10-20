Rockland Expands Infectious Disease Portfolio with New Partner, Diagnostic BioSystems

Home testing technology is proving to be a key advancement in monitoring and screening glaucoma patients. Reviewed by Dr Oluwatosin U. Smith. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, glaucoma specialists had to make marked changes to their well-established clinical practice routines on the fly to ensure patient follow-up. “We had to make changes to several aspects of clinical flow and patient interaction, especially regarding diagnostic testing and disease monitoring, with the emphasis on visual field (VF) testing,” said Dr Oluwatosin U. Smith, Glaucoma Associates of Texas, Dallas, United States.

