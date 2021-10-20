Rockland Expands Infectious Disease Portfolio with New Partner, Diagnostic BioSystems
LIMERICK, PA — Diagnostic BioSystems recently signed a distribution agreement with Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. The Company states this partnership enables greater accessibility of select infectious disease antibodies that have been optimized for high-quality staining in immunohistochemical applications. The addition of these antibodies to Rockland’s portfolio will provide scientists convenience when searching...www.mychesco.com
