Mommy Minute: Which hot toys will be hard to find this holiday season?

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkkvS_0cWloK0k00

We’ve been warned for weeks that toys might be in short supply this upcoming holiday season.

Ali Mierzejewski, editor-in-chief of the Toy Insider, says we should expect fewer toys on shelves. She also says what you do find might be more expensive.

“Because of all of the shipping delays you might not be able to rely on overnight shipping or two night shipping as you did in years past, so it’s better if you see the toy that’s on your list, grab it right away,” she said.

Toys that are expected to sell out fast include anything Pokemon, including the new Elite Trainer Box for $49.99. Basic fidget toys also remain wildly popular, like the Pop It XL and Dimpl Pops. For little ones, Mierzejewski says Blue’s Clues and You Check Up Time Blue is a guaranteed hit.

If you’re looking for something magical, check out the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron.

“By adding water it creates real mist so your cauldron will actually mist,” Mierzejewski said. “It’s a very magical experience and when the whole experience is over you get a surprise plush creature.”

When it comes to hot games, Crossed Signals challenges kids to repeat movements. It promises portable indoor fun for the whole family.

“It’s really an active game, its super fun,” Mierzejewski said. “It’s a little bit more than sitting on the couch; you can add your own dance moves so its really fun to play with siblings and friends, too.”

Tech gadgets will also be popular this year. For $99, the Osmo Genius Starter Kit makes your iPad or tablet interactive with physical toys that your kids can touch.

For more information from the Toy Insider, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

IN THIS ARTICLE
