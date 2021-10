The Porsche 911 remains the core of the automaker's lineup, but for many people, the more affordable 718 model line is the only way they can drive off in a new Porsche sports car. But the Boxster and Cayman are set to undergo a dramatic transformation in the near future. Early in September, Porsche unveiled the Mission R concept, a compact racer relying on electric power alone. Porsche suggested that the Mission R was more than just a random concept, and the automaker went about developing it as if it were any other production model. All of this points to electrified Cayman and Boxster models that could have a lot more in common with the Mission R than we think.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO