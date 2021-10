President Joe Biden is a fan of Pope Francis, that much is clear. He has said that Francis is “the embodiment of Catholic social doctrine that I was raised with … the idea that everyone’s entitled to dignity.” He traveled to the Vatican for the papal installation in 2013, where he noted that the new pontiff “shares a vision that all of us share, to reach out to the poor and the dispossessed.” And when Francis addressed Congress in 2015, Biden gushed, “I am really excited that the whole world is getting to see what are the basic essential elements of what constitutes Catholicism.”

