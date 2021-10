Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, announced its Founder and CEO, Katherine Kostereva, was named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 for the fourth year in a row. The winners were selected by The Software Report (TSR) for their contributions to their companies and expertise in the development of business strategies, based on careful analysis of their professional experience and nominations by peers and colleagues. The Software Report is a leading online publication that provides software market research and insights to over 28,000 software executives and professionals.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO