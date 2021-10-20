CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work on new station near Inverness Airport begins

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction work has started at the site of a new railway station near Inverness Airport. The two-platform station is being built at Dalcross on the Inverness to Aberdeen line. A footbridge with lifts,...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Royal Mail’s Govan office goes green with electric vehicles

Electric-powered posties are to turn Glasgow’s Govan Royal Mail delivery office green for Cop26 It will become Scotland’s first fully electric vehicle hub when the 13 vans and two micro vehicles replace its existing diesel fleet.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the move and said: “With the eyes of the world turning to Glasgow ahead of Cop26, it is vital that we lead by example when it comes to tackling the climate emergency.“That is why it is such welcome news that Royal Mail is launching its first all-electric delivery office in Scotland just across the Clyde from where the summit will...
WORLD
The Independent

Glasgow cancels Christmas market due to Cop26

Glasgow’s popular Christmas market has been cancelled due to Cop26. Market Place Europe, which has previously ran the market in George Square in the city centre, confirmed it has cancelled this year’s festivities after experiencing difficulties accessing the site due to the UN conference.Glasgow Loves Christmas, the organisation that runs the annual events on behalf of the Glasgow City Council, was unable to ascertain when organisers would be able to begin setting up for the event because of the Cop26.The market was been planned to run from November 25 to New Year’s Eve.A spokesperson for the company said: “It’s 100...
