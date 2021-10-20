CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

3-Day Stretch of Warmer Weather Begins Wednesday

By Pete Bouchard
NECN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps are on the mend today. In fact, they get downright warm by afternoon. A mountain of mild air has been building across the Plains and Midwest for a few days. It surged north into the Great Lakes and Ontario yesterday, and now is expanding east through New England today. (Not...

www.necn.com

