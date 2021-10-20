Spinach Salad

This is the kind of salad to commit to memory since it's guaranteed to make entertaining a breeze. It's a stunner for hosting in fall or winter, and perfect for the Thanksgiving table or Christmas dinner. Thinly sliced Brussels sprouts mingle with colorful strips of bitter radicchio, pecans and dried cranberries contribute nuttiness and sweetness, and a tart apple cider vinegar dressing brings it home. Light shavings of aged provolone offer sharp, salty notes throughout, but Parmiggiano-Reggiano or even an extra-sharp cheddar will work perfectly, too. For feathery cheese shavings use a vegetable peeler and shave strips of cheese right off a wedge. Prep the vegetables two days in advance, just be sure to hold the cheese and dressing until right before serving.
