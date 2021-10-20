The D owes the O

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. The Jags will definitely beat the Fins Sunday. If they don't, I will send you a Sbarro gift card. Fair enough?. I hope for your sake, the Jaguars' sakes and all Jaguars fans'/observers' sakes that you're right. I can't say I'm feeling "it," though. This is not me being Negative Ned or "a hater." I do see the Jaguars playing well in spots in recent weeks and I agree with Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer that the team is starting to develop an offensive identity. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is improving – and that's a positive for the short- and long-term state of the franchise. Running back James Robinson and the running-game overall are playing consistently, which is good for the short-term chances of winning. But those improvements have yet to translate to a scoring outburst of more than 21 points in game. More concerning: the defense isn't forcing turnovers, primarily because the pressure on the quarterback hasn't been consistent enough to force the disruption and chaos that leads to takeaways. Thus, the team has one takeaway in three games. If the Jaguars can get into the mid-20s Sunday and create two turnovers – and commit none – then I think they absolutely will win. And that could happen. I can't say I'm on board with "definitely" – though I'm absolutely on board with the gift card.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO