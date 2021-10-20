CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The D owes the O

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

For the last 2 bowl games , 28 & 25 points scored & got our ##### kicked. Plenty enough...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

LSU Football could hire college football’s next Nick Saban

LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
NFL
The Spun

High School Basketball Star Signs Groundbreaking Contract

Puma got back into the basketball world in a big way back in 2018, signing many of the NBA Draft’s top prospects that year. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III, the top two picks in that year’s draft, signed with the sneaker company, as did Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith. Fast forward to 2021, and Puma is taking advantage of the new NIL rules, inking a deal with top prospect Mikey Williams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#American Football#The Ga Tech#Syracuse#Uga
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crushing J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday that pass rusher JJ Watt is officially out for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, it’s not the only game Watt will miss. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman is set to undergo what is...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Get a Surprise at Practice Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a laundry list of injuries this season. One injury that hasn’t been talked about a lot is wide receiver Scotty Miller’s turf toe. That changed today. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reported, Miller’s appearance at Wednesday’s practice is a bit of...
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: A root cause

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. The Jags will definitely beat the Fins Sunday. If they don't, I will send you a Sbarro gift card. Fair enough?. I hope for your sake, the Jaguars' sakes and all Jaguars fans'/observers' sakes that you're right. I can't say I'm feeling "it," though. This is not me being Negative Ned or "a hater." I do see the Jaguars playing well in spots in recent weeks and I agree with Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer that the team is starting to develop an offensive identity. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is improving – and that's a positive for the short- and long-term state of the franchise. Running back James Robinson and the running-game overall are playing consistently, which is good for the short-term chances of winning. But those improvements have yet to translate to a scoring outburst of more than 21 points in game. More concerning: the defense isn't forcing turnovers, primarily because the pressure on the quarterback hasn't been consistent enough to force the disruption and chaos that leads to takeaways. Thus, the team has one takeaway in three games. If the Jaguars can get into the mid-20s Sunday and create two turnovers – and commit none – then I think they absolutely will win. And that could happen. I can't say I'm on board with "definitely" – though I'm absolutely on board with the gift card.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Very cool

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Condolences to the streak. May it never ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever happen again!. The Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins, 23-20, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday – and the victory indeed ended the Jaguars' franchise-record 20-game losing streak. The Jaguars also ended what was becoming a loud conversation about their chances of reaching the 1976-1977 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 26-game losing streak, the longest such streak in the NFL since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger. It's a very good – and very fair – thing for this team that the streak ended when it did because this new regime led by Head Coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence really didn't "deserve" to be attached to the 15 consecutive losses that ended last season. And the reality was that was the conversation was close to becoming a deafening roar. Consider the roar doused and the conversation over. Good for the good guys. And for this guy, too.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Awesome sauce

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hi, King of Zone. The only things missing from the euphoria on the field Sunday after the victory were the confetti and the trophy. I wonder if the Dolphins woke a sleeping giant. There's something about the sweet feeling of victory and the Jags have been steadily improving week by week. Could we see a strong November and December with a handful of wins? No, I'm not talking playoffs, but it could be a surprising season after a slow start. Who knows?
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Wasted talent

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. O-man, I know it's way early to draw any conclusions, but how is Trevor looking compared to the other top QB picks as of late?. I haven't done a deep dive into the other young quarterbacks in the NFL, though I do know that in recent weeks Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's statistics are starting to come in line with and even succeed most of the other rookie quarterbacks. The truth is I don't care that much how Lawrence is doing compared to, say, Justin Fields and Justin Herbert. I care about how he looks – and Lawrence over the last few weeks is developing exactly how the Jaguars hoped – and he perhaps is even exceeding those expectations. He's improving by the week, making better decisions, showing more poise, reducing mistakes and increasing his good plays. Most significantly, his pocket awareness remains off-the-charts good. His eyes remain downfield – and he remains unpanicked and poised under pressure. He has pretty much every trait you want with the exception of not being as accurate as would be ideal in some circumstances. Either way, he's on his way to greatness. That's apparent. That's what matters. Not how Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa are playing.
NFL
tigernet.com

O Line Coach

Not being privy to college or pro o line coaches, should Coach Caldwell opt to retire at season's end, who would be your choice OB for replacement that could both recruit and coach?. All-In [35713]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 14931. Joined: 8/21/06. His replacement is already on staff. Oct 17, 2021,...
SPORTS
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Steady dose

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF – Maybe I'm slipping on keeping up with my Jags news, but I haven't really seen much on the repercussions of a team leader losing his green dot. Myles Jack has always been considered a building block on this team, but he recently lost his job to direct the defense, which feels like a demotion. Now, the guy who rarely misses a game has a back injury? Sure, it may be legit, but may it also be something bigger?
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Impeccable taste

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Zone, they play Monday night. Jags have two weeks to prep. The streak continues!?!?. There are many reasons to like the Jaguars' chances against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. The Seahawks indeed played the New Orleans Saints on Monday, which means they will be playing on six days rest whereas the Jaguars have had two weeks to prepare for the game. The Seahawks also will be without quarterback Russell Wilson and enter the game with a 2-5 record whereas the Jaguars have improved since looking bad in the regular-season opener – and they also have a measure of momentum from beating the Miami Dolphins in London in Week 6. Still, let's keep the Jaguars' improvement in perspective. Miami has lost six consecutive games, and the Jaguars needed a ton of things to go very right to win that game. They also must travel across the country to Seattle – where the Jaguars never have played well – and beat a proud team that doesn't look at all like it has quit. That thing about traveling to Seattle being tough is very, very real. I doubt the Jaguars can overcome it, even with "momentum" in their favor. Stay tuned.
NFL
tigernet.com

Basketball and me --

I know most of yall want to know my opinion. Being old must always start with "in my day" (you too are aging and will someday resort to this as experience is a "thing"). Clemson Basketball has always been more average than above. I was on Campus during the days...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

RB Transfer

So....I just heard the real deal on why one of our RBs transferred. I won't go into which one or the why, but im sure others on here know. At least I now know where the cancer on this team lies. I assume no firings occurred to keep things quiet until the offseason. Maybe this will show Dabo why assistants should have more credentials besides just being a former player. Everything has become crystal clear as to why we are seeing what we are seeing on the field.
NFL
tigernet.com

Jeff Scott is starting to turn things around for S Florida

14- 6 at ECU in 2nd Qtr now. maybe a year or two from really being good. Re: Jeff Scott is starting to turn things around for S Florida. Wow! Great 4th down goal line stand stop by the Bulls!. allinallorangeallthetime52®. All-In [39915]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 49508. Joined: 7/18/07. Re:...
FLORIDA STATE
tigernet.com

Joe21

After reading yesterday's post about our friend Joe, I couldn't help but think it would be nice to do something for him and his family. It seems that some of you know the family and how to reach them. While I am not "tech savvy" enough to set up and figure out something, I would be more than willing to participate in perhaps raising some $$ for either a gift of some kind or maybe a charitable donation on behalf of Joe and his family. I think it would be great to do this now, when Joe could appreciate it. Any thoughts ? And btw - I am AWARE this is on the football board - too bad if you have a problem with it lol.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy