CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Credit Suisse To Pay Fine, Admits Defrauding Investors to Settle Mozambique Charges

stockxpo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Suisse Group AG CS 1.44% agreed to pay $475 million and forgive $200 million Mozambique owes to investors in coordinated settlements with U.S. and European authorities over loans the bank made in the country. A subsidiary of the Swiss bank pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges in...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

ZURICH (AP) — Credit Suisse has announced settlements totaling nearly $700 million with British and U.S. authorities over lending to Mozambique state-owned companies that Swiss regulators say violated anti-money laundering rules. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Credit Suisse fined USD 350 mln over loan scandal

Credit Suisse has been fined nearly GBP 350 million by global regulators, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. The financial service company agreed to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars worth of debt owed by Mozambique to draw a line under the long-running ‘tuna bonds’ loan scandal. The Swiss banking company...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Suisse Group Ag#Mozambique#Sec#European#Swiss#The Justice Department#African#The Wall Street Journal
Shore News Network

Credit Suisse Resolves Fraudulent Mozambique Loan Case in $547 Million Coordinated Global Resolution

BROOKLYN, NY – Credit Suisse Group AG, a global financial institution headquartered in Switzerland, and Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (CSSEL), its subsidiary in the United Kingdom (collectively, Credit Suisse), each admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud by defrauding U.S. and international investors in an $850 million loan to finance a tuna fishing project in Mozambique. Credit Suisse has been assessed with more than $547 million in penalties, fines and disgorgement as part of coordinated resolutions with criminal and civil authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom. After taking account of crediting by the department of the other resolutions, Credit Suisse will pay approximately $475 million, as well as restitution to victims in an amount to be determined by the Court. As part of these coordinated resolutions with the department, the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as well as an enforcement action by Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), Credit Suisse will be subject to enhanced compliance and self-reporting, including that FINMA will impose an independent third party to monitor the bank’s transactions, risk management and internal control systems, as well as its existing credit transactions with financially weak and corruption-prone states and companies, to prevent and detect similar conduct in the future.
BROOKLYN, NY
Forbes

Credit Suisse Fined $475 Million For Murky Mozambique Loans Spent On ‘Kickbacks’

Credit Suisse has been fined $475 million and has agreed to forgive $200 million in debt over a loan to Mozambique which was misspent on kickbacks and gunships. Swiss, U.K. and U.S. regulators concluded their long running investigation on Tuesday (19 October) into a $1 billion loan to Mozambique in 2013 over which Credit Suisse "seriously violated" anti-money laundering laws.
ECONOMY
AFP

Russian tycoon pays $500 million to settle US tax bill

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was required to pay nearly $509 million to settle US charges of tax evasion, the US Justice Department said Friday. The banking and investment tycoon paid the back taxes and fine after pleading guilty on October 1 to felony charges of concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid paying taxes on them as he gave up his US citizenship in 2013. Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Credit Services, which became the popular online Tinkoff Bank, and owner of the professional Tinkoff Cycling Team. The Justice Department said that the Russian-born Tinkov, 53, became a US citizen in 1996.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Switzerland
whbl.com

Tether, Bitfinex agree to pay $42.5 million in fines to settle U.S. CFTC charges

(Reuters) – Tether will pay $41 million to U.S. regulators over misleading claims about its cryptocurrency stablecoin and cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex will pay $1.5 million for illegal transactions, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. Tether Holdings Limited, Tether Limited, Tether Operations Limited, and Tether International agreed to...
MARKETS
AFP

Beijing tells Evergrande boss to pay firm's debts with own cash: report

Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports. The liquidity crunch at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion of the wider economy. Last week, the group unexpectedly paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve. Evergrande also reported that it had resumed work on more than 10 stalled projects.
ECONOMY
Bisnow

Real Estate Fund Execs Charged Over Alleged Scheme To Defraud Investors

United Development Funding CEO Hollis Greenlaw and three other UDF executives have been charged with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that the Grapevine, Texas-based UDF executives conspired to defraud banks and unlawfully used investor money, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The indictment says that the scheme ran from 2011 through 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
rigzone.com

Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at oil prices, the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, Shell's pushback on breakup calls and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy