Christina Witherspoon

Rome (CNN) — The last time President Joe Biden visited the Vatican, he was still reeling from the loss of his son Beau to cancer a year earlier. The reason for his 2016 visit was the Third International Regenerative Medicine Conference, and -- in a speech delivered with a massive bronze sculpture of the Resurrection as his backdrop -- Biden made an impassioned call for developing new cures for the disease that took his son's life.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is charged in a criminal sexual misconduct complaint, accused of forcible touching and groping. In the past, he has denied all sexual harassment charges. Jericka Duncan reports.
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
(CNN) — Hours after the US Supreme Court vacated a ruling that granted a stay of execution for death row inmate John Grant, a witness to the execution on Thursday said Grant convulsed and vomited after the first drug, Midazolam, was administered. Midazolam was also used in Oklahoma's 2014 controversial...
Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach. The announcement was made shortly after...
NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) —New York City firefighters held a massive protest Thursday outside the home of Mayor Bill De Blasio. “We are citizens of the United States of the America,” one protester shouted. Another protester said, “These men and women who took that oath to the citizens of New...
The United States is home to approximately 700 billionaires — the most of any country. When the so-called Billionaires Income Tax, which would have required people in that demographic to pay yearly taxes on their assets (like stocks) that increase in value, was recently proposed to help fund President Joe Biden’s spending bill, some were quick to categorize it as the latest progressive stunt or say that the bill was “dead on arrival.” But tackling this type of wealth tax is necessary — and it’s something Democrats have worked toward for nearly four decades.
The great-grandson of legendary 19th-century Lakota leader Sitting Bull has been confirmed thanks to an innovative new DNA method. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, researchers determined Ernie LaPointe, 73, of Lead, South Dakota, is related to Sitting Bull by extracting DNA from a lock of the tribal leader's hair.
