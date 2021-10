This month marks Women’s Small Business Month, a reminder for Minnesotans to support local and shop small. I am proud to be one of the over 157,000 women-owned businesses in Minnesota, but I know from personal experience that running a business is no walk in the park, especially as we continue to face the economic and social fallout from the pandemic. In fact, a recent report found that female-owned businesses have been significantly slower to recover than their male-owned counterparts.

