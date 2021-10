The CW Network announced two new variety specials: “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” and “The Black Pack: Excellence.” The former is set to debut Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. while the premiere of the latter will be announced at a later date. Both specials star Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger and pay homage to the talent of the Rat Pack while celebrating excellence and camaraderie through varied musical performances while inciting audiences to sing along with the classic music. “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” is a holiday celebration of music, comedy and dance and “The Black Pack: Excellence”...

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO