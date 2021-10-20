RECAP: BIG EAST Media Day Quotes from Ewing, Carey, and Harris

It’s been almost nine years since The Catholic Seven announced their intent to break up the Big East and invited Butler, Creighton, and Xavier to join them. It’s been just over two years since the news broke that UConn was returning to the Big East and a shade over a year since the Huskies actually rejoined the league. When The Reformation happened, I never really thought that the Big East would expand to 12 members, even if Fox Sports apparently left a clause in the television contract to automatically jump the money up to keep the payouts even if it happened. As Connecticut’s travails in the American Athletic Conference continued, it seemed more and more likely that the Huskies would eventually pry their way out with an eye on restoring their legacy rivalries.... but as it had been for the years in between The Reformation and the return of Prodigal UConn, it did not appear that there was a logical candidate to join the Huskies as the 12th program in the league.

