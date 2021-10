Abortion laws in Texas have been changing for years. The latest law prevents abortions after six weeks in the state of Texas. The Republican leaders of Texas, similar to other Republican-led states, have the general reputation to be advocates for making abortions illegal into law. Abortion, however, is a difficult topic for both political parties to decide their stances on because this topic impacts so many on a personal level, especially when it comes to controversy around religion and abortion. The fact is, that without access to safe and reasonably priced abortions, women will die and people will suffer in ways they never should have to.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO