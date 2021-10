The State University of New York at Fredonia's top law enforcement official has announced an arrest in connection with two assaults that occurred on campus earlier this month. University Police Chief Brent Isaacson stated in an e-mail to students that 30-year-old Marvin Harvey was located and arrested by Dunkirk Police on Friday based on a warrant secured by University Police. Harvey is accused of assaulting two students in the area of Ring Road and Park Drive on October 4th and attempting to remove their clothing. Issacson says Harvey, who is not affiliated with the Fredonia campus, was identified as a person of interest on October 8th and was recently criminally charged after additional investigative steps were taken by University Police. Harvey is charged with 3rd-degree menacing and 2nd-degree harassment. He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on October 27th. The Fredonia Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO