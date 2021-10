The Mercyhurst University Women's Hockey team took the ice at Lynah Rink on the campus of Cornell University for the second time in as many days to finish their two-game series with the Big Red. After earning the upset victory yesterday, the Lakers fell to the tenth ranked team in the country by a score of 4-0. Rory Guilday started off the scoring for Cornell. Her goal, which came exactly seven minutes into the first quarter, was assisted by Lily Delianedis. The Big Red struck again afterwards, this time in the second period courtesy of Gabbie Rud, her goal gave Cornell a 2-0 lead as the second intermission loomed. Both Guilday's and Rud's goals were the first of their collegiate careers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO