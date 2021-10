Bill payers could save about £30 billion for each new nuclear plant as part of new financing proposals, the Government has said, but critics fear the plans will transfer risk to households.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has laid out proposals which would allow the funders of a new nuclear plant to start getting money back before the project is completed.It is designed to encourage investment to replace the fast-aging stock of nuclear power plants, which currently supply 16% of Britain’s electricity.Current financing models have proven unattractive to investors, who have walked away from several proposed new plants in recent years.The existing...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO