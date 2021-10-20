Council's split vote removes ex-mayor from DCTA board with one meeting left

Buy Now DCTA drivers wait for passengers to board the bus at the Downtown Denton Transit Center in May 2020. Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton City Council members removed former Mayor Chris Watts from his spot on the Denton County Transportation Authority board in a split vote Tuesday night.

Watts was scheduled to have just one more meeting before his term ended naturally.

In a contentious pair of split votes, the council confirmed current council member Alison Maguire as Watts’ replacement and Pat Smith as the replacement for DCTA board alternate John Ryan.

Pat Smith is the current head of Serve Denton with a lengthy resume of local nonprofit leadership and experience in transportation management dating back to his time in the Air Force.

Ryan was a City Council member who lost reelection to Maguire earlier this year.

Council members took issue with Watts’ tenure on the board earlier this year when he diverged from their wishes regarding DCTA’s GoZone ride-hailing model.

Watts pushed for a 90-day trial window during which most fixed bus routes would remain in place. Council members had voted for a six-month window and expected Watts to follow their lead.

Watts, who was the DCTA’s board president, previously told the Denton Record-Chronicle he wouldn’t have been able to get a six-month window approved even if he had advocated for it.

Council members discussed a proposal to remove Watts ahead of schedule during their previous Oct. 12 meeting, but the motion failed following a closed-door discussion about possible legal ramifications.

Council member Vicki Byrd formally called for Watts’ early removal Tuesday.

“He is not at this point trusted to speak for us,” she said during her proposal.

Each council member made clear their individual positions on the issue hadn’t changed.

Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, himself firmly against removing his predecessor from his post early, tallied four of his peers who were in support, “so I will take my minute to lament,” he said Tuesday.

He saw Watts’ removal as a dangerous precedent to set. He said the move could lead to shifting desires among council members to prematurely reverse decisions made by their predecessors.

Watts’ final meeting would have been on Oct. 28, and his tenure would have officially ended on Nov. 1. Hudspeth said Tuesday there was at that time only one item on the agenda for that board meeting and it related to the salary for CEO Raymond Suarez.