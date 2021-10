The UN Human Rights Council has been criticized for inaction and has also come under scrutiny for protecting human rights abusers such as China and Venezuela. The authority that this non-governmental organization holds over countries who disobey human rights law is similar to any other government where politics and differences of opinion often turn holistic initiative into a game of power. This was one of the reasons the United States said they pulled out of the organization in 2018.

10 DAYS AGO