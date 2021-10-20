Our decisions determine our destiny

It is said that faith is measured by our feet, not by our feelings. It’s measured by what we do, not by what we say we’re going to do. One way to determine if we really have as much faith as we think we do is to observe how we respond when things go wrong. When life goes sideways. When your get up and go has gotten up and gone, causing us to face a compounding number of issues. That’s when we’ll be able to judge our authentic level of faith — by the choices we make and the responses we display. During our seasons of much stress, we discover what we are truly made of. We can learn how strong our faith really is. Anyone can look and talk a good faith game, but not everyone can pull off the faith walk as a Kingdom follower should.

