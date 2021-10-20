CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tennessee Tech WR Rogers agrees to sign with Bills

By JOHN WAWROW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMGMH_0cWktN3F00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Passed over in the NFL draft, Tennessee Tech receiver Da’Rick Rogers can finally begin putting his troubled college career behind him after agreeing to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Rogers’ agent Joby Branion, on Sunday, confirmed his client agreed to terms with the Bills. The player announced the news a day earlier by writing, “I’m a Buffalo Bill,” on his Twitter account.

He becomes the latest play-making addition to what is becoming a young, retooled offense under rookie head coach Doug Marrone.

The Bills opened the draft by selecting Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel with the 16th pick. They then selected two more receivers: Southern California’s Robert Woods (41st overall) and Texas speedster Marquise Goodwin (78th).

Aside from Rogers, the Bills also reached deals with two more undrafted rookie free agents. Washington State quarterback Jeff Tuel and Eastern Washington receiver Brandon Kaufman agreed to sign with Buffalo, the players’ agent, Cameron Foster, said.

The Bills have a policy of not announcing moves until a player is signed.

Rogers is regarded as an intriguing addition. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, he had been projected to be an early to mid-round pick, and had been ranked 11th among draft-eligible receivers by NFL.com.

His stock, however, dropped because of off-the-field issues during his first two seasons at Tennessee.

In August, Rogers transferred to Tennessee Tech shortly after being suspended indefinitely by the Volunteers for violating team rules. Rogers said multiple failed drug tests prompted his move to the Football Championship Subdivision.

Rogers also had a troubled start to his college career. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest before his freshman season.

A high school star from Calhoun, Ga., Rogers did make an impact when given the opportunity to play. A first-time starter as a sophomore, Rogers led the Volunteers with 67 catches for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last year, Rogers had 893 yards receiving and tied a Tennessee Tech single-season record with 10 touchdown catches.

An NFL pre-draft scouting report praised Rogers for being “a physical specimen with strong hands, who overpowered defenders.” But it also noted his “off-field maturity,” and knocked him for not being “a very instinctual receiver.”

Rogers has not shied from discussing his past. Earlier this month, he described his departure from Tennessee as being both “a wake-up call,” and something that “humbled” him.

It was also a message he delivered to NFL teams during the scouting process.

“I go in and tell them I’m not here to defend that bio,” Rogers said. “Everything you have, that’s true. That’s the real deal. I’m willing to change that. Here’s what I’ve done.”

The Bills were interested in Rogers, who was one of 30 draft-eligible players Buffalo invited to visit the team’s facility and meet with coaches this month.

“He had that ding at Tennessee, as we all know,” Bills director of college scouting Chuck Cook said, referring to Rogers two weeks ago. “We’ve been tracking him and doing our due diligence with his intangibles, and we’ve come to a decision and we’ll stack him on the board the way he fits in our wide receiver group.”

The Bills showed in the draft that they were willing to take a risk on adding players who ran into trouble at college.

With their second of two second-round picks, they selected Oregon linebacker Kristian ‘Kiko’ Alonso, who was suspended for the entire 2010 season due to separate alcohol-related offenses.

In the fourth round, Buffalo drafted Nevada safety Michael ‘Duke’ Williams, who was arrested for alcohol and driving-related offenses. He was also involved in a fight that sent a teammate to the hospital.

General manager Buddy Nix defended selecting the two players.

“We think they’re OK,” Nix said. “We think we can handle whatever problems; either they’ve handled them before now or we can when they get here, so that’s the answer.”

Tuel’s addition did not come as a surprise after Nix said the Bills had seriously considered taking a second quarterback in the draft. Listed at 6-2 and 221 pounds, Tuel finished with 5,936 yards passing, 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in starting 26 of 31 games.

Buffalo is scheduled to hold a three-day rookie minicamp that starts May 10.

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Knoxville, Tenn., contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton fined for taunting Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Kansas City Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton’s wallet will be a little lighter after the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Fenton was fined $4,934 for taunting Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. The taunting occurred after Fenton broke up a pass to Diggs for an incompletion near the goal line. Rapoport claims Fenton immediately got into the Pro Bowl wide receiver’s face with his arms folded, but that’s not exactly the case. Fenton wasn’t flagged for a penalty during the game, but the NFL decided to fine him for taunting after the fact.
NFL
chatsports.com

Five Tennessee Titans to watch vs. the Buffalo Bills

Last year, the Tennessee Titans defeated the Buffalo Bills in embarrassing fashion, winning 42-16 in what was Buffalo’s first loss of the 2020 season. The Titans scored four touchdowns on drives of 30 yards or less, as they capitalized on three Buffalo turnovers and a huge punt return to make the short field their friend.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Buddy Nix
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tennessee Tech Wr Rogers#Ap#The Buffalo Bills#Twitter#Eastern Washington#Nfl Com#Volunteers
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

631K+
Followers
338K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy