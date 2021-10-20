CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-19

By Dave Holder
kxnet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will begin to push back to the north overnight with breezy northerly winds as an area of low-pressure skirts the viewing area. Many will feel sub-freezing temperatures by early tomorrow morning...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

A Cold Front Is on the Horizon

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop back into the upper 20s and 30s, but a very warm day for late October is on the docket for tomorrow. Abundant sunshine and southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the 60s areawide, with a few readings in the 70s not out of the question! A cold front looks to arrive late tomorrow night, knocking back temperatures back for the Halloween weekend. There will be a slight chance for light rain, mostly across our northern counties, Saturday morning, with strong northwesterly winds lasting through the day. Halloween will remain cool with partly to mostly sunny skies. The weather pattern will remain cool and dry through at least much of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Unseasonably warm today with much colder air fast approaching

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm as highs surge to the 60s and even the 70s in SW ND. Southerly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH. Tonight: A cold front arrives from the NW and increases the wind ahead of Saturday. Lows will fall to the 30s and 40s. Saturday:...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow
CBS Minnesota

30 Years Ago: A Look Back On Record-Breaking 1991 Halloween Blizzard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty years ago this weekend, the scariest thing outside our door was Old Man Winter. The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 is a story that is brought up year after year — and for good reason. The record-setting storm has become a badge of honor. Blustery winds and plummeting temperatures made going house-to-house or just about anywhere a challenge, and Halloween night was just the start. As the Twin Cities woke up on All Saint’s Day, the snow picked up, at times falling two inches an hour. Plows couldn’t keep up. The roads were buried. No buses were in service. And Cars? They were covered. By the end of the event, which stretched for days, the Twin Cities received more than 28 inches of fresh snow, the biggest storm still on record. Everyone who lived here took photos and video of the snow when it happened. We want to see your best images. Send them using the form below and we might feature them on TV or online! TERMS OF USE: Click here to read the photo submission terms of use.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast For Saturday In Towns Hit Hard By Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it? After what’s been an otherwise seasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, it’d be an understatement to say we’ll head into November pretty unsettled. Saturday is round two of this week’s one-two punch. Friday will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. The wind out of the north will keep temperatures in check, while we’ll start with some sunshine, clouds should fill in pretty quickly through the midday. (WBZ-TV graphic) After midnight, the initial raindrops start to fall. Initially these showers will be isolated, so if you want to head outdoors on Saturday, the morning will be the best bet. (WBZ-TV graphic) By Saturday afternoon, showers turn to heavy rain. Rain totals will be a widespread 1-2+ inches. Additionally, the strong east wind will strengthen in the afternoon and evening, affecting mainly the coastline communities that were already hardest hit by the mid-week nor’easter. (WBZ-TV graphic) Fortunately the weather turns much nicer and milder for Halloween. A southwest wind and partly cloudy skies contribute to highs returning to the middle 60s! It’s looking like trick-or-treaters will be able to snag candy without covering their awesome costumes with jackets!
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Calm Weather Expected For Halloween Weekend

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the streets are expected to be filled with ghosts and goblins, the skies above are expected to be far from scary this Halloween weekend. After a number of days drenched in rain and sprinkles, a drier pattern has moved into the state just in time for the weekend. Clouds are expected to linger in the area for awhile Friday, but should clear by late morning or early afternoon in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 30s. As far as holiday atmospherics go, Saturday is expected to begin with a...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Much Colder For Halloween And Possibly Wet For Trick-Or-Treating

DENVER (CBS4) – After gorgeous fall weather for Friday and most of Saturday, plan on an abrupt change for Halloween on Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly and light cold rain is possible. A cold front will reach Colorado late Saturday afternoon. Before the front arrives, temperatures will be quite mild for late October with upper 60s and lower 70s at lower elevations on Friday and only slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday. (source: CBS) Meanwhile, Sunday will be at least 20 to 25 degrees colder with high temperatures struggling to reach the mid and upper 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. (source: CBS) It should never...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy