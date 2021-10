A key COVID-19 metric has dropped to its lowest level in more than three months and hospitalizations from the respiratory illness are down nearly 15% from a week ago. Illinois Department of Public Health data released today shows the state's seven-day case positivity level at 1.9%, the lowest it's been since July 16. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests and is one of the metrics used by health officials to determine the level of precautions necessary to avoid more cases.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO