CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite foreign cities, No. 8: Geneva

By STEPHEN IMBEAU Citizen Columnist
SCNow
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva is a grand city, built on hills along the southwestern shore of Lake Geneva, famous for its offshore fountain and citizens with great legs and stamina (the hills, smile). It has become a financial center, a center of culture, a center for international organizations and a center for...

scnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

G20 leaders to meet in the shadow of Mussolini's palaces

G20 leaders will meet this weekend in Rome's historic surroundings of EUR, a neighbourhood created by Benito Mussolini to glorify his fascist regime and its links with ancient Rome. The summit of the world's major economies will be held away from Rome city centre, home to the Colosseum and the Pantheon, where the tourists, historic buildings and tiny streets pose a nightmare for security and access. Instead, leaders will gather in a futuristic convention centre known as the "Nuvola" (cloud), featuring a suspended structure inside a glass and steel box, in a southern suburb with more easily policed boulevards and its own unique charm. EUR, which stands for Esposizione Universale Romana, or Rome World Expo, was conceived in the 1930s as a showcase for modernist architecture and as the home of the 1942 edition of the world expo.
EUROPE
The Independent

129-year journey nears end as France returns Benin treasures

In a decision with potential ramifications across European museums, France is displaying 26 looted colonial-era artifacts for one last time before returning them home to Benin The wooden anthropomorphic statues, royal thrones and sacred altars were pilfered by the French army in the 19th century from Western Africa.President Emmanuel Macron suggested that France now needed to right the wrongs of the past, making a landmark speech in 2017 in which he said he can no longer accept "that a large part of many African countries’ cultural heritage lies in France.” It laid down a roadmap for the controversial return...
EUROPE
FOX40

France threatens to block British fishing boats from ports

France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. in a dispute over fishing licenses — and suggested it may restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands as well.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Migrants march on Mexican capital demanding 'dignity'

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. Asked about the caravan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday it was "important that migrants be treated with respect and dignity," and that requests for refugee status "be treated quickly."
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Catholic Church#Lake Geneva#Church Buildings#Restaurants#Swiss#French#Celtic#The House Of Savoy#Protestant#Catholics#Calvinism
TheDailyBeast

My Five Favorite Meals: Chef Antonio Salvatore

Antonio Salvatore is a whirlwind. Now in his early thirties, he has already cooked at Michelin starred El Chaflán in Madrid, worked in London and the Canary Islands, and been the private chef for the Vatican’s Ambassador to Russia—that trumps whatever surreal career stop you’ve had, right?. He was also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
South Coast Today

'This is my dream': New US citizens naturalized in Fall River ceremony

FALL RIVER — Ten newly minted U.S. citizens walked out of the Fall River Justice Center on Friday afternoon after a naturalization ceremony. Wearing masks adorned with U.S. flags and clutching miniature flags, the new citizens took an Oath of Allegiance to the United States in one of the building's courtrooms. As loved ones applauded and snapped photos, they came up to the front of the room one by one to receive a certificate of citizenship from Judge Raffi Yessayan, who presided over the ceremony.
FALL RIVER, MA
Finger Lakes Times

City of Geneva unveils new website

GENEVA — Complaints about the city’s web page — including a weak search engine and an intuitive-challenged navigation system — have been lodged for years. For city staff, it goes deeper. Because of regular security breaches, vital data has been lost at cityofgenevany.com. The city’s IT folks had been forced...
GENEVA, NY
SCNow

TOM POLAND: Elusive butterfly of fall

December 1965, that’s when a catchy tune debuted. Bob Lind’s “Elusive Butterfly” used a butterfly as a metaphor for love. Some of you survivors of these modern times might remember Lind’s line, “I chase the bright elusive butterfly of love.” Well, I chase the elusive cloudless sulphur butterfly. Among my...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
OPEC
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT
Finger Lakes Times

Geneva Industrial Development honors Frank ‘Pinky’ Cecere Jr. for service to city

GENEVA — Frank “Pinky” Cecere Jr. has been a fixture in the city’s business and government landscape for decades. He continues to operate Pinky’s Restaurant and Tavern on Castle Street, which he founded in 1967, and has no immediate plans to retire. However, his service to city government has come to an end — at least for now.
GENEVA, NY
AFP

Which Asia-Pacific countries are re-opening to foreign visitors?

Thailand's re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists marks a major easing of border controls for Asia, where governments have been far slower to roll back coronavirus travel curbs than in much of the West. Sri Lanka opened its international borders for fully vaccinated tourists without any quarantine requirements on October 7, while Pakistan allows in foreign visitors as long as they have proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. 
LIFESTYLE
AFP

No one left: climate change fuels Guatemalan migration

Lazaro Yat looked on helplessly as his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and embarked on the perilous journey to the United States as an undocumented migrant. The teenager left in February on a dangerous journey in which many migrants are murdered, kidnapped, tortured or exploited.
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Know The Enigmatic Origins of Ancient Mummies Discovered in China

There's a a desert land in the very heart of Eurasia, dry enough to naturally mummify human remains. A Bronze Age discovery has now revealed the secret origins of the people who once called this region of China home. The Xiaohe people's cattle-focused economy and difference in appearance have long posed questions about their origins. This led to speculation that they may have been the ancestors of migrants. Researchers have proposed they originated from early dairy farmers of southern Russia (Afanasievo) or central Asian oasis farmers with Iranian plateau links. A fragment of Tocharian B from a Buddhist kingdom at Tarim Basin edge....
SCIENCE
The Independent

2 on trial for stabbing of elderly French Holocaust survivor

Two men went on trial in Paris on Tuesday accused of killing an 85-year-old French Holocaust survivor, who was stabbed to death in her Paris apartment in what prosecutors call an antisemitic attack.Mireille Knoll’s brutal death in 2018 shocked France and served as a reminder of both historic antisemitism and its resurgence in recent years.The two chief suspects accuse each other of the killing, and their lawyers deny any antisemitic reasons, according to French press reports. They are charged with killing a vulnerable person based on religious motives, as well as aggravated theft.One of the suspects was a neighbor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

Portugal’s ‘World of Wine’ Complex Is the Mediterranean’s Newest Oenophile Destination

A magical cork forest. The rosé palace featuring a pool of pink bubbles. A dreamy chocolate experience a la Willy Wonka. Port and cacao pairings. The World of Wine in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal is a wine lover’s fantasy land. Despite being located in the birthplace of Port wine, the World of Wine is not solely dedicated to the fortified beverage—rather, it is an appeal to oenophiles of all tastes, background and levels. Just across the Luis Bridge from historic Porto’s Ribeira district is the breathtaking multi-level sprawl fitting snugly into the cultural, historical and aesthetic landscape and architecture of...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy