BOSTON -- A total of 309 pitches were thrown between the Red Sox and Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS on Tuesday night. One stands out above the rest. With the game tied, 2-2, and the potential go-ahead run on second base, Sox starter-turned-reliever Nathan Eovaldi found himself in a two-out battle with Astros catcher Jason Castro. Eovaldi got ahead 1-2, then unleashed an 80.4 mph curveball that appeared to land right on the corner of the strike zone. Home plate umpire Laz Diaz called it a ball.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO