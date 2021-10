As we progress into the digital age, America needs its computer geeks. Yet the U.S. government, rather than mine their ideas and talents, has thrown too many of them into prison. If we want to beat the Chinese and Russians in cyberspace, we’ll need our nerds – even those with a criminal past. Our adversaries encourage their best tech minds and innovators to break into America’s servers, while we too often imprison ours. We don’t even know exactly how many tech geniuses’ talents are being wasted as they languish in federal prison for various cybercrimes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO