In the first round of the European Open, World No. 121 and the wildcard entrant Andy Murray will take on World No. 13 and the 2nd seeded Diego Schwartzman. Champion at the 2019 European Open, Andy Murray grinds out a win against Frances Tiafoe in the longest 3-set match of the season as the former World No. 1 beat Tiafoe 7-6(2) 6-7(7) 7-6(8) in a match that went for 3 hours and 45 minutes. Murray has put in some great performances in recent times and as the Brit said himself in his post-match interview, it was one of the toughest and longest matches he played.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO