CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Deadly attacks hit Damascus and rebel-held northwest

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DU8je_0cWkfGEO00

DAMASCUS/AMMAN (Reuters) -A bomb targeting a military bus in Damascus killed at least 14 people on Wednesday, state media reported, while witnesses and rescue workers said Syrian military shelling in the rebel-held northwest killed 11 civilians.

The violence appeared to mark one of the bloodiest days in months in Syria, where a decade of conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and fractured the country.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Damascus bomb, which exploded as a bus carrying army personnel was crossing a bridge in the middle of the capital during the morning rush hour, state television reported.

Syrian state TV posted on its Telegram account images of the charred cabin of the bus, and rescue workers could be seen removing body parts. The channel reported at least 14 people were killed and three wounded.

Two explosive devices went off as the bus was on the Hafez al-Assad bridge, it said. A third device was defused by an army engineering unit in what officials said was a terrorist blast.

Bomb attacks in Damascus have been rare since forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad crushed rebel enclaves around the city. Helped by a Russian military presence and Iranian Shi’ite militias, Assad now controls most of the country.

Northwestern Syria is the last major stronghold of rebels fighting Assad. The witnesses and rescue workers said shelling struck residential areas of the rebel-held town of Ariha shortly after the Damascus bomb attack.

Among the casualties were several school children, witnesses and medical workers in the opposition enclave said.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said government forces and Iran-backed groups targeted a market place in the Ariha town centre.

Islamic State militants continue to operate in the Syrian desert, where they have mounted several attacks this year on army vehicles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Syria war: Deadly bomb blasts hit military bus in Damascus

A bomb attack on a military bus in central Damascus has killed 14 people, Syrian state media say. Two explosive devices attached to the vehicle blew up as it passed under Jisr al-Rais bridge during the morning rush hour, Sana news agency reported. Although Syria has been embroiled in civil...
MIDDLE EAST
sandiegouniontribune.com

Syrian shelling of rebel-held areas close to Turkey kills 4

BEIRUT — Syrian government shelling of a rebel-held town near the border with Turkey on Saturday killed four people and wounded more than a dozen, Syrian opposition activists said. The shelling of the town of Sarmada comes amid increasing tensions in the last rebel stronghold in the Syrian northwest, where...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Roadside bomb attack on Syrian troops kills at least 13 in Damascus

At least 13 people died in Damascus when two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying Syrian troops on Wednesday, state media reported. Why it matters: It's the deadliest attack in Syria's capital for years. Blasts have been rare since President Bashar al-Assad's forces recaptured areas previously held by opposition fighters in the country's decadelong conflict, per AP, which notes no one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.
DAMASCUS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
The Independent

At least 30 killed after gunmen attack market in Nigeria’s northwest

Gunmen have killed at least 30 people in northwest Nigeria after surrounding a busy market and opening fire, marking the latest brutal development in a security crisis currently plaguing the country.Nigeria is suffering its worst instability in decades, facing threats not only from jihadists and separatists, but also from a wave of banditry in the northwest, which has seen scores of people killed and hundreds of schoolchildren kidnapped, forcing thousands to flee the area.With president Muhammadu Buhari struggling on an election promise in 2015 to protect the population from terror and crime, the government has intensified military operations and ordered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and government shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months. Around an hour after Wednesday's attack, Syrian army shelling struck the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib province.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger's west region

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Six members of Niger's national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the country's western Tillaberi region, the government said Thursday. Rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damascus#Turkey#Damascus Amman#Syrian#Russian#Iranian#Shi Ite#Ariha#Anadolu Agency#Islamic State
International Business Times

Damascus Bookshops Disappear As Crisis Hits Culture

The Damascus bookshops and publishing houses that once stood as beacons of Syria's intellectual life are being replaced with shoe shops and money changers, as culture falls casualty to crisis. Syria is home to some of the Arab world's literary giants, and Damascus boasted an abundance of busy bookshops and...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

UN envoy blames to Syria for failure of constitution talks

The U.N. special envoy for Syria said Wednesday the Syrian government’s refusal to negotiate on revisions to the country’s constitution is a key reason for the failure of talks last week that left the road map to peace in the conflict-torn country in question..Geir Pedersen expressed his disappointment to the U.N. Security Council, saying the parties also failed to agree to meet again before the end of the year. But he said he will continue to engage with all “to address the challenges that have arisen,” saying it is urgent to produce results. Pedersen said the government delegation presented...
WORLD
AFP

Erdogan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Armenia should mend ties with arch foe Azerbaijan if it wants better relations with Ankara. On a visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Erdogan set out conditions if Yerevan wanted better ties with Ankara.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy