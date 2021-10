The USD/JPY pair declined after the latest BOJ decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged. The next key catalyst for the pair will be the latest US GDP data. The USD/JPY pair tilted lower on Thursday as investors reflected on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) decision. The pair is also falling ahead of the latest US GDP data and the upcoming Japan general election. It is trading at 113.53, which is substantially below this month’s high of 114.70.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO