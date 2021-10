Can you believe that Legends of Tomorrow, a show that started off as a home for characters who had completed their arcs on other DC Arrowverse shows, began with a tricky/impenetrable premise, and has since evolved to be one of the weirdest and most unique TV shows around is about to celebrate its 100th episode? Well, we sure can. After all, we’ve been telling everyone who will listen that Legends of Tomorrow is far more than just its superhero TV pedigree and is one of the most delightful hours you can spend in front of a screen each week.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO