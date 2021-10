With six games played and the Chargers on their bye week, I figured it’d be a good time to take a look at which players are going to benefit the most from this time to rest and recover before ensuing in the final stretch of the season.

With that said, here’s a glance at the Bolts’ top-10 offensive snap leaders after six weeks.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports