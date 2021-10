Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is traditionally celebrated in Mexico, but on November 1st, Pokemon Go players around the globe will have a chance to celebrate. Developer Niantic is hosting an in-game event, where players will be able to get a free avatar item, and participate in a special Collection Challenge. The avatar item is a snazzy in-game t-shirt, meant to resemble pecked paper. Specific Pokemon will be appearing in the wild during the event, and players might even encounter their Shiny variants, as well. The following Pokemon will be found during Dia de Muertos:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO