There’s no way around it. The Seattle Seahawks are in desperate shape right now. To be fair, they’ve been here before – back in 2015 they started the season 2-4 and they rallied to make the playoffs. However, this time around things feel different. For one thing, the competition within their own division is a whole lot tougher these days. At least two of their NFC West rivals appear to be serious contenders to make deep postseason runs and the Seahawks are falling further behind them in the standings every week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO