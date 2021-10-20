CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Bend Trips Up Blinn With Second-Half Goal

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buccaneers fell to 10-6-2 overall and 6-6-1 in Region XIV, while Coastal Bend moved to 8-6-1 over and 8-5 in the region standings. Blinn totaled 11 shots, including six on goal, but was unable to punch one in down the stretch. Goalkeeper Cristo Gayoso made six saves in goal for...

