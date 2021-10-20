Coastal Bend Trips Up Blinn With Second-Half Goal

With six second-half goals, the Falcon women broke open a fairly low-scoring match to defeat Sacramento City 8-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Falcon Stadium. Seven different Falcons scored in the rout, including two by team scoring leader Avery Pieri. Pieri netted the Falcons' first goal at the 10 minute mark, and freshman forward Maggie Munoz followed up six minutes later for the 2-0 lead. That would be all the scoring for the Falcons in the first half, as the Panthers effectively parked 10 players in front of their goal to limit the damage. After 20 scoreless minutes in the second half, the floodgates opened for the Falcons with goals by Taylor Curtis, Luci Gulbransen, Avery Pieri (her 11th of the season) on a PK, Annette Medina, Jaidyn Bohern, and Kiai Mills. Freshman backup goalkeeper Sydney Rivera earned the shutout victory, her second of the season.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO