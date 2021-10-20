CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Om2aE_0cWkE4tq00

Today is... International Sloth Day.

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page.

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Little Rock, Ark. Golf Channel (2-5 p.m. CT)

Volleyball: No. 23 Floria at Alabama, ESPNU (7 p.m.) Live Video Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

The Alabama men’s golf team closed out the stroke play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, finishing in fifth place overall with a team total of 885 (292-290-303). As a result, the Crimson Tide will take on sixth-place San Diego State in head-to-head match play in Wednesday’s finale. Thomas Ponder led the way for Alabama as he tied for fifth overall – his first career top-five finish – with a 54-hole total of 3-over par 219 (72-73-74) on the par 72, 7,500-yard Alotian Golf Club. No. 14 Notre Dame (856) will face No. 2 Arkansas (876) for the championship, while Florida State (880) will take on Arizona (880) for third place.

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama guard and 2011 first-round pick James Carpenter was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
  • Alabama cross country runner Victor Kiprop was named the SEC Men's Runner of the Week. He finished third out of 299 participants in the men’s 8-kilometer race with a time of 22:54.80, leading the Crimson Tide to a ninth-place team finish at the Pre-Nationals Invitational.
  • Raiders running back Kenyan Drake released "Drake and Bake" merchandise.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 basketball season opener

20 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history

October 20, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw for a career-high 306 yards and four touchdowns as top-ranked Alabama trounced Tennessee 44-13 at Neyland Stadium. The Crimson Tide had scored at least 30 points in each of its first seven games, the longest streak to start a season in school history. "We set the tone and we stayed on it," McCarron said. "We never let up, and that was the biggest thing Coach keeps preaching."

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"Smoke 'em if you got 'em" – Although it’s been quoted in numerous movies including “Spaceballs,” it was a popular phrase in the military during World War II, meaning to take a break.

We'll leave you with this...

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wild Cardinals-Packers Ending

The football world tuned in on Thursday night the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC showdown and potential NFC title game preview. Arizona entered as the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay was tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. While it looked like a great matchup on paper, both teams entered the game short-handed.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

James Franklin gearing up to leave Penn State for SEC job?

James Franklin has reportedly hired a new agent, and the move could signal that the Penn State coach is positioning himself to leave for a new job this offseason. John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Franklin has hired Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artists Agency. He was previously represented by Trace Armstrong of Athletes First.
NFL
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#Ct#Raiders#Volleyball#The Bamacentral Forums#Facebook#Bamacentral Headlines#Men S Golf#Golf Channel#Espnu#Alotian Golf Club#Notre Dame#Florida State#Alabama Guard#Kenyan
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow shades LSU over Ed Orgeron firing

Most LSU fans will likely accept that it was time for the school to move on from coach Ed Orgeron. Joe Burrow, however, is not one of them. Burrow was clearly disappointed with the announcement that Orgeron and LSU will part ways at the end of the season. Burrow and Orgeron won a championship together two years ago. Orgeron had entrusted the team to Burrow, then a transfer from Ohio State, and Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama vs LSU Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are three possible scenarios for which time slot the Alabama game against LSU is played on November 6. A home matchup this season, the Crimson Tide will either play at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LSU Football could hire college football’s next Nick Saban

LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
NFL
The Spun

High School Basketball Star Signs Groundbreaking Contract

Puma got back into the basketball world in a big way back in 2018, signing many of the NBA Draft’s top prospects that year. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III, the top two picks in that year’s draft, signed with the sneaker company, as did Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith. Fast forward to 2021, and Puma is taking advantage of the new NIL rules, inking a deal with top prospect Mikey Williams.
NBA
BamaCentral

Crimson Corner: J.D. Davison has Arrived

It's been a long time since this much excitement ahead of an Alabama basketball season. While there was certainly a degree of anticipation ahead of the 2020-21 season, this season has fans rearing for the Crimson Tide to take to the court. Following Alabama’s SEC regular-season and tournament titles and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

This Week's College Football Schedule: Week 9

It's a rather scarce week for the Southeastern Conference in Week 9 of college football, but outside of the SEC the games continue as per usual. Three games in particular stick out above the rest, though, with two of those matchups hailing from the SEC. Top-ranked Georgia will look to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy