No. 25 Mountaineers battle, but fall to fourth-ranked Wildcats in double-OT

By Sam Coniglio
localdvm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took two overtimes to decide a winner as the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats defeated the 25th-ranked West Virginia men’s soccer team on Tuesday night 1-0 at Kentucky’s Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The game didn’t seem like it would remain scoreless as long as it did, WVU...

www.localdvm.com

