CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Molecular Imaging Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Business Development Report & Top Companies Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., ETC

houstonmirror.com
 9 days ago

The global molecular imaging market is projected to be worth USD 10.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The molecular imaging market is observing a rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Angiotensin II receptor blockers Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2026

Increasing incidence of target diseases such as hypertension, kidney failure from diabetes, across the globe coupled with rising geriatric population is expected to stimulate market growth. The Angiotensin II receptor blockers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%, in terms of value, from USD 7.29 Billion in...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

EV Fast Charging System Market Valued at USD 2.30 Billion | Industry Analysis by Manufacturers, Growth, Trend, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast 2020-2027

Growing demand for heavy duty vehicles and electrification in the public transport systems is driving the demand for the market. The Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market is projected to reach USD 2.30 billion in 2027. The Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System report aims to impart a prospective outlook...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Software-Over-The-Air Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2020-2027

The research report on the Global Software-Over-The-Air Market covers thoroughly analyzed insights into the Software-Over-The-Air market with a special focus on ever-changing market dynamics, technological advancements, market growth, industry environment, and all the dominating factors of the industry. The report further more provides an in-depth analysis of the market growth, market size, and influential factors that affect the growth of the industry. The report also offers insights into how the market is expanding in domestic and international markets and contributing to the global economy.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Data Discovery Market to Set New Growth Story | QlikTech International AB, Tableau Software, Microsoft

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Data Discovery Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Electric Company#Market Research#Perkinelmer Inc#Emergen Research#Molecular Imaging
houstonmirror.com

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global stereotactic surgery devices market is expected to reach USD 24.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stereotactic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat functional defects and small tumors of the brain. Growing demand for minimally invasive...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Urban Air Mobility Market Growth | Demand, Recent Trends, UAM Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2030

The growing need for an alternative mode of transportation and smart city initiatives will drive the urban air mobility market. An increase in the population has resulted in a rise in on-road traffic, thus providing lucrative opportunities for the development of the urban air mobility market. The administration of urban mobility still often operates in an environment that is extremely fragmented and hostile to change. Mobility systems often even do not respond adequately to emerging customer needs, combining single steps of the mobility value chain into a consolidated system.
TRAFFIC
houstonmirror.com

Brand Protection Tools Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | BrandShield, PhishLabs, BrandVerity

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Brand Protection Tools covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Brand Protection Tools explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are MarkMonitor, Resolver, BrandShield, PhishLabs, BrandVerity, AppDetex, Hubstream, Numerator, Pointer Brand Protection, Red Points Solutions, Ruvixx, Custodian Solutions, Enablon, Incopro, Scout, OPTEL (Verify Brand), IntelliCred, CSC.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Transparent Ceramic Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the transparent ceramic market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the transparent ceramic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1%. In this market, sapphire is expected to remain the largest material type, and optics & optoelectronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rising demand from electronics and defense industries.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
houstonmirror.com

Apheresis Equipment Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Apheresis Equipment market was valued at USD 1.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Apheresis is a medical procedure that involves removing the whole blood from a donor or a patient and separating the blood into individual components so that a particular component can be removed. It is a non-invasive procedure and takes less than a few hours. Thus, the procedure is favored by the people. The procedure is also known as Pheresis or Hemapheresis. The procedure is performed outside the body and is therefore an extracorporeal procedure.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Medical Waste Containers Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Medtronic, Daniels Health, MAUSER

The " Medical Waste Containers - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Medtronic, BD, Daniels Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EnviroTain, Henry Schein, MAUSER Group, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Terra Universal, Bondtech, Sharps Compliance & GPC Medical. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Development, Expansion, Growth, Size & Forecast Report by 2027

The global logistics & supply chain industry market size is expected to reach USD 13,705.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global logistics & supply chain industry market revenue growth can be attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector. E-commerce (accounting for an exponentially large and growing share of the retail sector, both in terms of revenue and volume) has brought about a considerable change in buying behavior of consumers and their expectations, with consumers expecting swift and free delivery of goods at competitive pricing.
INDUSTRY
Rebel Yell

Privacy Management Software Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies BigID, Inc., IBM Corporation, Nymity Inc., Market Growth, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2028

Global Privacy Management Software Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Privacy Management Software Market. The global privacy management software market is accounted to US$ 521.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of +13.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2028, to account to US$ 1,585.9 Mn by 2028. Global Privacy Management Software Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

Medical Devices Testing Services Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Top Key Players Are SGS S.A., Toxikon, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Pace Analytical Services, ETC

The global Medical Devices Testing Services Market will be worth USD 14.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for testing of medical devices. The increasing need to obtain enhanced accuracy and durability of the medical devices has resulted in the rising adoption of the testing services by pharmaceutical companies. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Medical Devices Testing Services market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market's competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Smart Farming Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Are , Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., etc

The global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food. Smart farming ensures high returns for the farmers when used to its potential. It aids in negating the side effects on the crops by the collection of geospatial data of livestock, soil, plants, and others. A rise in the adoption of livestock monitoring solutions in developing countries is propelling the growth of the market.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Cancer Imaging Systems Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Top Players are Hitachi Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, ETC

The new report titled 'Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market,' published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Cancer Imaging Systems market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. The cancer imaging systems market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.
CANCER
houstonmirror.com

Bioremediation Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Top Players are Sarva Bio Remed, LLC, Altogen Labs, Aquatech International LLC, ETC

The latest research report, titled 'Global Bioremediation Market', can be considered a profound analysis of the global Bioremediation industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The Global Bioremediation Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Bioremediation market in each key region of the world. Rapid growth in the quantity of hazardous wastes and to complement that, remediation of these wastes is becoming a major concern throughout the world. To emphasize on monitoring and tackling the contamination issues to secure the future generations from resource scarcity, governments of the developed as well as the developing economies are analyzing the pros and cons on bioremediation techniques.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Photoacoustic Imaging Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027 With Top Players are FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, ETC

The new report titled 'Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market,' published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Photoacoustic Imaging market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. It is also known as optoacoustic imaging which can be defined as a hybrid imaging technique with a high potential in clinical biomedical application areas as well as multi-scale preclinical matters. It is one of the rapidly growing biomedical imaging modalities of the decade, providing sustainable imaging resolution and depth, along with optical spectroscopic contrast, thereby making it an ideal solution for real-time functional, structural and molecular imaging of tissue. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Bioelectric Medicine Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report With Top Players are Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; St. Jude Medical; ETC

The global Bioelectric Medicine Market will be worth USD 31.06 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing pool of geriatric population has resulted in the requirement of bioelectric medicine, which is the primary factor anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the aging population is easily affected by medical disorders like cardiac arrhythmias, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and depression. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Bioelectric Medicine Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Customer Loyalty Program Software Market is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Oracle, Aimia

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Customer Loyalty Program Software Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Auto Software Market is Booming Worldwide with CDK Global, Cox Automotive, Reynolds and Reynolds

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Auto Software covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Auto Software explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are CDK Global, Cox Automotive, Reynolds and Reynolds, Dealertrack, Dominion Enterprise, Wipro Limited, Infomedia, TitleTec, Epicor, Auto - IT, MAM Software, Internet Brands, NEC, ARI, Auto/Mate, RouteOne, WHI Solutions, Yonyou, Shenzhen Lianyou, Kingdee, Qiming Information, Checking - On - Tech, Guangzhou Surpass, Shoujia Software.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy