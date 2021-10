Pictured (l-r): Chris O'Connor, Max Lachut, and Harriet Dweh. Fifteen CBAMUN (ModelUN) students participated in the MPHMUN 2021 Conference recently. The conference included nine regional high schools and 180 students. The day, which served as a platform to discuss and address some of the world's most critical challenges, provided delegates with the opportunity to hone their diplomatic, critical thinking, and debating skills. The students came away with a new understanding of some of the world's most pressing issues and the life skills to solve them.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO