Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Delhi, Mumbai

houstonmirror.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35 and will be sold at Rs 106.19 per litre and...

www.houstonmirror.com

houstonmirror.com

Fuel prices increased for third consecutive day, Petrol touches Rs 108.64 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices increased for the third consecutive day to touch record high levels across the country. With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 108.64 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 97.37 per litre in the national capital.
investing.com

Petrol, Diesel Prices Dent Aam Aadmi’s Pockets; Revised Rates in Your City

Investing.com -- With oil prices rising and attaining multi-year highs due to supply crunch, post-OPEC+ announced to not raise its output over 0.4 million barrels/day, fuel prices across the country have been rising at alarming rates. According to price notification released by state-owned fuel retailers, the prices of petrol and...
The Independent

Petrol prices close to record high

Petrol prices have nearly reached the highest level recorded in the UK, according to Government figures.The average price of a litre of petrol on Monday was 139.46p, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.That is the most expensive since March 2013 and less than 3p per litre below the record of 142.17p set in April 2012.Prices have risen by more than 26p per litre in the past 12 months, adding £14 to the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car.The RAC has attributed rising petrol prices to several factors, including the increase in the cost of oil, September’s switch to E10 petrol and the impact of VAT.It does not believe the recent panic buying of fuel contributed to price increases.Meanwhile the average price of a litre of diesel on Monday was 143.19p, up by more than 2.5p from a week earlier.
houstonmirror.com

No immediate relief in diesel/petrol prices, govt talks underway: Sources

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices. A...
houstonmirror.com

Pakistan hikes petrol price amid rising inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): Pakistani government on Saturday increased the prices of petrol and diesel in the country amid rising inflation, local media reported. The price of petrol has been hiked by Pakistani Rs 10.49 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs 12.44 per litre, Geo TV reported. Along...
The Independent

Spain presses Algeria to guarantee natural gas supply

For the second time in a month, a member of Spain’s government met with Algerian officials on Wednesday to guarantee the European country’s supply of natural gas after Algeria closes a pipeline that runs through Morocco this weekend.While a leader in wind and solar power, Spain still relies heavily on energy imports, and Algeria provides over a third of its natural gas. Spanish officials worry that a shortage in supplies will augment skyrocketing energy prices that have made electricity bills a major problem for its left-wing coalition government.The trip by Spain’s deputy prime minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera,...
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
