CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Sonowal lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 275 cr at Deendayal Port Gujarat

houstonmirror.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKandla (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, ShippingWaterways and AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal laid the Foundation Stone for various projects worth around Rs 275 cr at Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) at Kandla in Gujarat, as per...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Centre taking steps to make Dibrugarh a major river port: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday visited the site for proposed Cargo Terminal, Tourist Jetty and River Front Development projects near Bogibeel Bridge in Assam's Dibrugarh and held a meeting with stakeholders for fast implementation of the work. Union...
INDIA
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarbananda Sonowal
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

No clearance yet for India’s homegrown Covaxin jab, as WHO seeks ‘additional clarifications’

An independent technical advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought “additional clarifications” from Covaxin makers, lengthening the wait for India’s homegrown jab to get the world body’s clearance.Covaxin’s Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech has been awaiting a nod for the global health agency since April, when it had submitted an expression of interest for emergency-use listing.It is India’s first indigenously made Covid-19 vaccine and one of the three jabs currently being used in the country’s inoculation drive. India’s drugs control body had approved the restricted emergency use of Covaxin in January. As of 27 October, 118 million doses...
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marko Brando bootstrapped its way to revenue of over Rs. 2 Cr

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21 (ANI/Heylin Spark): MarkoBrando, a Kolkata-based full-service digital marketing agency founded in 2014 by Shreyansh Rohatgi, has bootstrapped its way to a revenue of Rs2 Cr. The digital agency which claims to have worked with 450 clients from various sectors like real estate, ecommerce and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gujarat#Foundation Stone#Ani#Shippingwaterways#Ayush#Dpt#Railway Sidings#Kict Container Terminal#Mcc Kandla#Vts Gulf Of Kutch#Dgll#Stakeholders
AFP

Which Asia-Pacific countries are re-opening to foreign visitors?

Thailand's re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists marks a major easing of border controls for Asia, where governments have been far slower to roll back coronavirus travel curbs than in much of the West. Sri Lanka opened its international borders for fully vaccinated tourists without any quarantine requirements on October 7, while Pakistan allows in foreign visitors as long as they have proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. 
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Students, teacher arrested in India for celebrating Pakistan cricket win

Indian police have arrested three Muslim students and a teacher for celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's crushing victory over arch-rivals India at the Twenty20 World Cup, officials said Thursday. The students, originally from Indian-administered Kashmir, were taken into custody on Wednesday in Agra city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh for "promoting enmity" and disrupting religious harmony, police inspector Pavindra Kumar Singh told AFP. The case was lodged after right-wing Hindu nationalist groups barged into the Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College demanding the arrest of the three students, according to press reports. Video footage shared on Twitter showed several people described as lawyers shouting "Down with Pakistan, Hail India" as the trio were being led out of court into a police van. AFP could not independently verify the footage or when it was shot.
INDIA
houstonmirror.com

Fuel prices increased for third consecutive day, Petrol touches Rs 108.64 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices increased for the third consecutive day to touch record high levels across the country. With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 108.64 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 97.37 per litre in the national capital.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
houstonmirror.com

Stretch Wrappers Market to expand by 1.8 times of the current value, by 2031

The global stretch wrappers market is forecast to surpass the valuation of US$ 710 Mn by the end of 2031 projects ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI). Optimizing consumption with respect of resource availability is an area of improvement among market players. Small scale industries which cannot afford costly automatic stretch wrapping machine depend on manual packaging and daily wage labors.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market To Prove Its Servility To Technological Advancements

The global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market is expected to grow at a stupendous rate In Upcoming Years. Today calls for prediction tools that are powered by AI to optimize the usage of the resources available. This could also help in crisis management. As such, key market participants are likely to invest in predictive analytics for condoning unforeseen circumstances. These would be preventive steps taken by the enterprises on the whole.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Compressor Oil Market has been estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Rapid infrastructure development in developing economies will accelerate the compressor oil market demand. The global compressor oil market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 26.7 Bn in 2021, according to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The overall compressor oil market is expected to follow positive growth trajectory, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% for forecast period of 2021- 2031.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Drone(UAV) Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | AIG, Allianz, ALIGNED

The latest research on "Global Drone(UAV) Insurance Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Online Fitness Course Market is Dazzling Worldwide | Fitbit Coach, Daily Burn, Peloton

The latest research on "Global Online Fitness Course Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
FITNESS
houstonmirror.com

The Innovation-Based Conundrum To Be The Deciding Factor For The Growth Of Cycling Power Meter Market

The global cycling power meter market is projected to have a good future in the coming years, but is expected to grow at a sluggish rate. The slow growth is the result of slow awareness of bicycles with power meters in the market. People are adopting healthier lifestyles, which has turned out to be a major driver behind the growth of the cycling power meter market. Further details of the global market are revealed in a new research report by Persistence Market Research titled 'Cycling Power Meter Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013– 2017 and Forecast 2018–2026'. The report forecasts the global bicycle accessories market to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period owing to the significant increase in the global demand for bicycles, with sales expected to increase by almost 20%. Furthermore, sales are supported by stable demand in APAC and Europe and continued but slower growth in emerging markets, especially China. This has contributed to the growth in revenue of the cycling power meter market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, reaching a market value of over US$ 780 Mn by the end of 2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

5G in Healthcare Market worth $3,667 million by 2026 - Worldwide Emerging Trends, Key Players and Growth Opportunities

According to the new market research report "5G in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Connectivity, Services) Application (Remote Patient Monitoring, Connected Medical Devices, AR/VR, Connected Ambulance, Asset Tracking) End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets. , the 5G in Healthcare Market is projected to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy