A technology executive and investor sparked furore on Twitter for referring to men in “important positions” who take paternity leave as “losers”.Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”“In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response.”He had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins — amid criticism from...

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO